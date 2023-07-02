Open Menu

Avoid To Storage Of Meat After Eidul Azha: Health Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Avoid to storage of meat after Eidul Azha: Health Expert

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Health Expert on Sunday advised people to avoid storage of meat after Eid-ul-Azha as excessive use of red meat can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases.

Health Expert Dr Tariq Masood talking to private news channel said eating excessive meat during Eid-ul-Azha could have negative impacts on health and especially for those who stored this meat for several months.

Each year, public and private healthcare facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach and other illnesses after Eidul Azha due to the high consumption of meat.

He added that the use of frozen meat could be harmful as it may affect kidneys and cause cardiac problems.

Dr said overeating could cause gastric irritation, high cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhea, heart problems, and constipation.

He recommended low-fat dishes during Eid and said it would help the people enjoy the festival to the maximum. He said since most of the food on Eid-ul-Azha was meat-based, use of fat and high-calorie sauces in their preparation should be avoided.

Dr Tariq also advised that people should use lots of yogurt and fruits along with meat. "Some people use animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking. People should avoid eating all the dishes made of meat. Excess of everything is injurious to health," he said.

\778

Related Topics

Oil May Sunday All Fat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

12 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

14 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

19 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

23 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

23 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan