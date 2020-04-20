UrduPoint.com
Avoid Washing Chicken Before Cooking To Prevent Food Poisoning

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Experts have warned that people should stop washing chicken before cooking it so that they can avoid food poisoning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Experts have warned that people should stop washing chicken before cooking it so that they can avoid food poisoning.

The British Food Standards Agency has issued a call to the public to stop the practice, as more than two-fifths of cooks say that they wash chicken as part of their food preparations, Medical Daily reported.

Campylobacter bacteria is responsible for the majority of cases of food poisoning and the FSA said four out of every five cases are caused by contaminated chicken, where in most cases people suffer from abdominal pain, severe diarrhoea and vomiting, some cases can lead to more significant health problems.

FSA chief executive Catherine Brown said that although people tend to follow recommended practice when handling poultry, such as washing hands after touching raw chicken and making sure it is thoroughly cooked, their research has found that washing raw chicken is also common practice.

