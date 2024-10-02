Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting, said that according to the advisory issued by the health department, dengue attacks are likely to be severe in October, due to which our first priority is anti-dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting, said that according to the advisory issued by the health department, dengue attacks are likely to be severe in October, due to which our first priority is anti-dengue activities.

He said that all the departments should double their field activities as a national duty letting aside the jurisdiction and boundaries issues. Moreover, additional staff should be appointed in high risk union councils.

The Commissioner directed that open tires should not be allowed anywhere in the city and the tire must be well covered with plastic for storage or transportation. He directed RDA to carry out complete sweeping activity in under construction buildings in all housing societies and seal in case of violations.

He said that if dengue larvae or mosquitoes are found, sealing is not the solution. "Firstly, the place should be thoroughly cleaned so that the larvae could be eliminated and after that, regulatory action should be taken", he said.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Health Dr. Ijaz, CEO Health Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi and heads of other allied departments participated in the meeting held at Commissioner Office.

While giving a briefing, the health department apprised the meeting that the main focus at the moment was the best care of confirmed patients. At the same time, awareness should be spread among masses to inform that instead of ignoring fever, they should report to the hospital immediately so that they can be tested and checked.

The briefing further informed that 1,476 confirmed patients have been reported in Rawalpindi district so far, out of which 1,266 have been successfully treated and discharged. Currently, 202 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

Due to violation of dengue SOPs, 3,626 FIRs, 2,590 challans and 1,463 buildings have been sealed so far in Rawalpindi district while a fine of Rs1,72,03,000 has been imposed from January 1st, 2024, till now.