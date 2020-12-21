UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Avoiding Hospital In Pandemic Increased Heart Disease Deaths: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Avoiding hospital in pandemic increased heart disease deaths: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Reduced hospital visits for urgent heart problems during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths, new research has found.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a marked decline inpatient visits to emergency departments (EDs) was observed in England and the US, including for people with heart problems.

In this study, published online in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, researchers at University College London's Institute of Health Informatics estimated the effect of reduced emergency departments visits for suspected cardiac disease on non-Covid-19 related cardiac mortality in England, Medical Daily reported .

The researchers estimated that the excess cardiac mortality due to non-attendance at Emergency Departments, during the initial phase of the pandemic, may have been as high as 232 deaths per week.

To quantify the number of excess deaths due to cardiac disease, the team used mortality counts from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) for England.

To quantify the change in daily ED visits, researchers used data from the Public Health England (PHE) Emergency Department Syndromic Surveillance System (EDSSS): a network of sentinel EDs across England.

To explore how the reduction in ED visits may have affected cardiac mortality, researchers implemented causal inference methodology.

"During the initial phase of the pandemic, between March 12 and April 15, 2020, there was an estimated fewer ED visits of 2,750 per week for suspected cardiac disease; this is around a 35 per cent decrease compared to the pre-pandemic period this year," said lead study author Michail Katsoulis.

"Our analysis suggested that one cardiac death might have been prevented or delayed for every additional 12 ED visits for suspected cardiac conditions." March 12 was the day the UK's Chief Medical Officer raised the risk to the UK from moderate to high and the government advised that anyone with a new continuous cough or a fever should self-isolate for seven days.

"Our results suggest that the pandemic response may have led to the undertreatment of non-Covid-19 diseases, including heart conditions, with important impacts on the excess mortality observed during this period," said senior study author Tom Lumbers.

Related Topics

London Lead United Kingdom March April May 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.