Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Mehtab Abbasi launch Awaam Pakistan Party in a joint press conference in Islamabad today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) Awaam Pakistan Party has properly been launched today.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stated that there is neither political nor economic stability in the country, and those with Form 47 do not build nations.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Awam Pakistan Party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi mentioned that exports are falling and inflation is rising.

He questioned what a country that taxes milk can achieve, stating that we are on the brink of disaster, and the public is distressed by the rising inflation.

He further said that he never thought Pakistan would be in such a state, and that people in power should not be those who sell their conscience to sit in the assemblies.

“Today, those sitting in the assemblies have lost elections. The country has tried all three major parties, and the authorities remain spectators,” he said.

Abbasi emphasized that both Federal and provincial governments have failed to provide solutions, prioritizing seats over the public.

Abbasi also remarked that parties in the country are formed for specific purposes and that representatives in the assemblies should not be seat-seekers. He suggested running the country according to the constitution, emphasizing that every Pakistani citizen is subject to it. He noted that the Awaam Pakistan Party is an unconventional party and stated that it is impossible for the country to function if the constitution is violated. The common man has been made to believe that politics in this country cannot be done without the establishment.

He highlighted that the entire system of governance, including the police and revenue collection, has failed. Strengthening the local government system is crucial for strengthening the country’s system, and the country cannot progress without systemic change. He added that they have a passion for public service, not for governance, and that no one has talked about reforms in the system so far.

Laws brought into the assemblies are approved without being read.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of inaugural Awaam Pakistan Party, Miftah Ismail stated that a new party was formed to change the system that hinders Pakistan’s progress. He pointed out that 20 million children are out of school, and the middle class is being crushed. The tax for salaried individuals has been doubled in the budget, reflecting the rulers’ priorities. Ten million people live below the poverty line; is the government running like the East India Company?

Miftah Ismail added that a system that cannot protect the public cannot continue, and they would not let such a system prevail. They do not accept a Pakistan with a system of oppression. Pakistan has fallen behind other countries because of this flawed system.

He urged ordinary people to enter politics to fix the system, promising merit in their party. This country was created for everyone to progress, and they do not want to see the youth disheartened. He criticized a system where 90% of people are told they cannot advance.

Ismail further mentioned that the country has been suffering from terrorism for the past 30 years, and now there is talk of another operation against terrorism. He hopes for success in this operation.

Awaam Pakistan Party leader Mehtab Abbasi said that Pakistan has been pushed into despair, and 30 years ago, there was no such hopelessness in Pakistan.

He said that the reason for Pakistan’s lack of progress is the class that has seized all resources.

He stated that political parties are also responsible for the current situation.

Although they were part of this system and political parties, they could not contribute their part.

The political parties are just the name of one person who is the leader. This system now needs a major operation to remove such people from the system.