Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm-e-Ali processions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Awais Qadir Shah has directed the officials concerned to make all the arrangements to facilitate the participants of Youm-e-Ali processions.

He said this while inspecting ongoing work on the routes of Youm-e-Ali processions in Saleh Putt on Monday.

He directed the officials to ensure cleanliness, make lighting arrangements and finalize the repair and construction of roads on the routes of Youm-e-Ali processions and in the surroundings of mosques and Imambargahs.