Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, on Saturday expressed his condolences over the tragic road accident near Ranipur, which resulted in the loss of precious lives. The accident occurred due to the reckless driving of a bus.

Shah has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. He emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, urging drivers to avoid speeding and prioritize human life.

The speaker also acknowledged the visitors arriving for the Qalandar Shahbaz festival, stating that the Sindh government will ensure their safety and well-being. He instructed the administration to take care of the guests and provide them with all necessary facilities.

Additionally, Shah offered his condolences to the family of Shaukat Mahar, who passed away in Goth Khadabakhsh Mahar, Union Council Aror, Rohri taluka.