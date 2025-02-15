Open Menu

Awais Expresses Condolences Over Ranipur Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, on Saturday expressed his condolences over the tragic road accident near Ranipur, which resulted in the loss of precious lives. The accident occurred due to the reckless driving of a bus.

Shah has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. He emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, urging drivers to avoid speeding and prioritize human life.

The speaker also acknowledged the visitors arriving for the Qalandar Shahbaz festival, stating that the Sindh government will ensure their safety and well-being. He instructed the administration to take care of the guests and provide them with all necessary facilities.

Additionally, Shah offered his condolences to the family of Shaukat Mahar, who passed away in Goth Khadabakhsh Mahar, Union Council Aror, Rohri taluka.

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

18 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

2 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan