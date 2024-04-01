Open Menu

Awais For Switching Imported Coal-based Power Plants To Local Sources

April 01, 2024

Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari on Monday stressed the need to switch all imported coal-based power plants to local coal to reduce electricity costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari on Monday stressed the need to switch all imported coal-based power plants to local coal to reduce electricity costs.

Chairing a meeting on transitioning all power plants from imported coal to local coal sources, the minister said that the initiative aimed at reducing electricity costs and reducing the country’s import bill besides benefitting the power consumers.

The minister emphasized engaging all stakeholders to chalk out a comprehensive plan of action for a smooth transition to the local coal, said a press release.

The transition to local coal aligns with the government's agenda of promoting self-sufficiency and economic sustainability. It will directly impact consumers by offering more affordable electricity rates and contributing to overall economic stability.

