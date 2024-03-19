Open Menu

Awais Leghari: Architect Of Sectoral Reforms In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Awais Leghari: Architect of sectoral reforms in Pakistan

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, who has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Power by the Prime Minister, is the architect of transformative sectoral reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, who has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Power by the Prime Minister, is the architect of transformative sectoral reforms in Pakistan.

During his term as Minister for Telecommunication and Information Technology, the telecom sector saw deregulation, privatization of PTCL, and a competitive environment that immensely benefited the consumers.

Sardar Leghari served as the Minister for Power Division for more than a year, from 2016 to 2018, and had the credit for introducing and allowing net metering in Pakistan.

Additionally, legislation for strict action against overbilling was authored and introduced by him during the same period.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari also remained chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee for four years from 2013 to 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Same 2017 2016 2018 From PTCL

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

10 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

10 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

58 minutes ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

6 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan