Awais Leghari: Architect Of Sectoral Reforms In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, who has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Power by the Prime Minister, is the architect of transformative sectoral reforms in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, who has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Power by the Prime Minister, is the architect of transformative sectoral reforms in Pakistan.
During his term as Minister for Telecommunication and Information Technology, the telecom sector saw deregulation, privatization of PTCL, and a competitive environment that immensely benefited the consumers.
Sardar Leghari served as the Minister for Power Division for more than a year, from 2016 to 2018, and had the credit for introducing and allowing net metering in Pakistan.
Additionally, legislation for strict action against overbilling was authored and introduced by him during the same period.
Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari also remained chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee for four years from 2013 to 2017.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations10 minutes ago
-
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan10 minutes ago
-
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school10 minutes ago
-
PM for efforts to implement Pak-Kuwait $10b agreements signed last year41 minutes ago
-
Minister for completing ongoing development projects in education dept51 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.77m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours51 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references58 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model Ramazan bazaar, exam centers1 hour ago
-
LESCO detects 410 power pilferers in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
SC grants bail to murder's accused1 hour ago
-
Over 475,108 ration bags delivered1 hour ago
-
Profiteers fined1 hour ago