Awais Leghari Calls On Saudi Counterpart
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al-Saud at Riyadh.
During the meeting, both ministers agreed to exchange expertise to facilitate rapid economic growth in their respective countries by making the energy sector more efficient, said a statement issued by Ministry of Power Division here.
They also decided to continue the exchange of experts of the energy and other key economic sectors within their countries in order to reach at a clear strategy of improving Pakistan's energy landscape.
The minister was also leading a delegation of the power sector. They agreed to mutually cooperate in the future.
Assistant Minister for Electricity Affairs Mr Nassir Al-Qahtani and Deputy Minister for Policies and Strategic Planning Mr. Nayef Almusehel were also present in the meeting, the statement further said.
