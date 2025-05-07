Open Menu

Awais Leghari Condemns Indian Aggression In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly attacks carried out by Indian forces targeting civilians and mosques in Pakistan

The minister expressed full support for Pakistan’s armed forces, praising their fitting response which thwarted enemies intentions, said a statement.

Leghari said the shooting down of enemy's aircraft and drone, stands as evidence of the armed forces’ readiness and strength.

"Pakistan reserves the right to self-defence and we reserve the right to respond to any aggression with full force," he said.

The minister said the people of Pakistan stand united behind their armed forces. The nation remains firm in its support and will continue to back the armed forces in defending the country’s sovereignty.

He said India has been exposed to the world as a terrorist state which is promoting violence.

Leghari said that the targeting of innocent civilians and mosques not only exposes India’s true face to the world but also proves the correctness of ideology of Pakistan.

