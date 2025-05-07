Awais Leghari Condemns Indian Aggression In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly attacks carried out by Indian forces targeting civilians and mosques in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly attacks carried out by Indian forces targeting civilians and mosques in Pakistan.
The minister expressed full support for Pakistan’s armed forces, praising their fitting response which thwarted enemies intentions, said a statement.
Leghari said the shooting down of enemy's aircraft and drone, stands as evidence of the armed forces’ readiness and strength.
"Pakistan reserves the right to self-defence and we reserve the right to respond to any aggression with full force," he said.
The minister said the people of Pakistan stand united behind their armed forces. The nation remains firm in its support and will continue to back the armed forces in defending the country’s sovereignty.
He said India has been exposed to the world as a terrorist state which is promoting violence.
Leghari said that the targeting of innocent civilians and mosques not only exposes India’s true face to the world but also proves the correctness of ideology of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judiciary1 minute ago
-
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation2 minutes ago
-
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions2 minutes ago
-
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committed friend2 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attacks on Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs12 minutes ago
-
MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression12 minutes ago
-
BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety net12 minutes ago
-
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression12 minutes ago