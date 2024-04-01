Awais Leghari Directs To Ensure Follow Up Of All Received Complaints
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari while terming performance of Customer Care Service Centres of power distribution companies (DISCOs) unsatisfactory on Monday directed to ensure follow up of all received complaints.
Chairing a meeting on working of customer care service centres here, he said, " every complaint received at the customer care centers across the country should be followed up with a phone call".
He said that the consumers should also be informed about the steps being taken to address their complaints, said a statement issued here.
The minister pointed out wrong reporting of addressal of consumer's complaints in the meeting.
He also directed comprehensive analysis of all complaint received since 2018. Directives were also issued to review the time frame for redressal of grievances in consultation with all stakeholders.
Awais also instructed PITC to develop its customer care center on modern lines. Failure to comply with the PITC standard will be a part of the officers' ACR and such officers would not be considered for promotion, the press release further said.
