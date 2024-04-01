Awais Leghari Directs To Ensure Follow Up Of All Received Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari while terming performance of Customer Care Service Centres of power distribution companies (DISCOs) unsatisfactory on Monday directed Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) to ensure follow up of all received complaints
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari while terming performance of Customer Care Service Centres of power distribution companies (DISCOs) unsatisfactory on Monday directed Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) to ensure follow up of all received complaints.
Chairing a meeting on working of customer care service centres here, he said, ” every complaint received at the customer care centers across the country should be followed up with a phone call”.
He said that the consumers should also be informed about the steps being taken to address their complaints, said a statement issued here.
This initiative sought to improve communication and transparency in the complaint resolution process.
The minister pointed out wrong reporting of addressal of consumer’s complaints in the meeting. He also directed comprehensive analysis of all complaint received since 2018.
The objective is to determine the percentage of complaints initially marked as resolved but later deemed invalid, thereby enhancing accountability and transparency within the sector.
The Minister emphasized the importance of making this data accessible to the general public.
In efforts to expedite complaint resolution, Minister Leghari directed a thorough reevaluation of complaint redressal time-frames. He also reiterated the importance of strict adherence to load shedding guidelines, with zero tolerance for any additional load shedding beyond the established formula.
Awais also instructed PITC to develop its customer care center on modern lines.
He underscored the need for accountability by stating that individuals found negligent in addressing complaints according to PITC standards would face penalties, including charges of inefficiency and negligence in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).
Recent Stories
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria
Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain
Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources
Need stressed for extensive training within civil society organizations
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications25 seconds ago
-
Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities17 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain19 seconds ago
-
Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources20 seconds ago
-
Need stressed for extensive training within civil society organizations22 seconds ago
-
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS1 hour ago
-
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe1 hour ago
-
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers1 hour ago
-
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation1 hour ago
-
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu1 hour ago
-
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension1 hour ago
-
Ten more MNAs take oath1 hour ago