Open Menu

Awais Leghari Directs To Ensure Follow Up Of All Received Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari while terming performance of Customer Care Service Centres of power distribution companies (DISCOs) unsatisfactory on Monday directed Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) to ensure follow up of all received complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari while terming performance of Customer Care Service Centres of power distribution companies (DISCOs) unsatisfactory on Monday directed Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) to ensure follow up of all received complaints.

Chairing a meeting on working of customer care service centres here, he said, ” every complaint received at the customer care centers across the country should be followed up with a phone call”.

He said that the consumers should also be informed about the steps being taken to address their complaints, said a statement issued here.

This initiative sought to improve communication and transparency in the complaint resolution process.

The minister pointed out wrong reporting of addressal of consumer’s complaints in the meeting. He also directed comprehensive analysis of all complaint received since 2018.

The objective is to determine the percentage of complaints initially marked as resolved but later deemed invalid, thereby enhancing accountability and transparency within the sector.

The Minister emphasized the importance of making this data accessible to the general public.

In efforts to expedite complaint resolution, Minister Leghari directed a thorough reevaluation of complaint redressal time-frames. He also reiterated the importance of strict adherence to load shedding guidelines, with zero tolerance for any additional load shedding beyond the established formula.

Awais also instructed PITC to develop its customer care center on modern lines.

He underscored the need for accountability by stating that individuals found negligent in addressing complaints according to PITC standards would face penalties, including charges of inefficiency and negligence in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Resolution Technology Company 2018 All PITC

Recent Stories

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

7 minutes ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

24 seconds ago
 Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

25 seconds ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

27 seconds ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

31 seconds ago
 Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes I ..

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

16 seconds ago
Minister for forming rapid response force to assis ..

Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities

17 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits re ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain

19 seconds ago
 Awais for switching imported coal-based power plan ..

Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources

20 seconds ago
 Need stressed for extensive training within civil ..

Need stressed for extensive training within civil society organizations

22 seconds ago
 WASA stops taking Indus river water after examinin ..

WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS

1 hour ago
 FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan