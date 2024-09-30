Awais Leghari expresses displeasure over DISCOs’ management with unsatisfactory performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday expressed displeasure over the management of power distribution companies (DISCOs) with unsatisfactory performance.

Presiding over the meeting to review performance of DISCOs, the minister reviewed line losses and bill collection performance for the months of July and August, said a statement issued here.

The Chairmen of the Boards and Chief Executive Officers of DISCOs participated in the meeting.

He said that strict administrative action would be taken against officers of unsatisfactory companies.

The chairmen and CEOs gave a detailed briefing over the situation, measures and problems of their respective companies.

The minister said that every company needed to adopt a more proactive strategy to reduce line losses and improve recoveries so that the financial conditions of the companies could be improved.

Furthermore, the minister directed all the authorities to hold a review meeting on the 10th of every month and he would also review the monthly performance of the DISCOs.

He reiterated that owing to the efforts of the government, there would be an increase in recoveries and a clear reduction in line losses in the upcoming months.