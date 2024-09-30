Open Menu

Awais Leghari Expresses Displeasure Over DISCOs’ Management With Unsatisfactory Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Awais Leghari expresses displeasure over DISCOs’ management with unsatisfactory performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday expressed displeasure over the management of power distribution companies (DISCOs) with unsatisfactory performance.

Presiding over the meeting to review performance of DISCOs, the minister reviewed line losses and bill collection performance for the months of July and August, said a statement issued here.

The Chairmen of the Boards and Chief Executive Officers of DISCOs participated in the meeting.

He said that strict administrative action would be taken against officers of unsatisfactory companies.

The chairmen and CEOs gave a detailed briefing over the situation, measures and problems of their respective companies.

The minister said that every company needed to adopt a more proactive strategy to reduce line losses and improve recoveries so that the financial conditions of the companies could be improved.

Furthermore, the minister directed all the authorities to hold a review meeting on the 10th of every month and he would also review the monthly performance of the DISCOs.

He reiterated that owing to the efforts of the government, there would be an increase in recoveries and a clear reduction in line losses in the upcoming months.

Related Topics

Company July August All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

7 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

7 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

7 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

7 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

8 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

8 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

8 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

8 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

8 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan