Awais Leghari For Enhanced Energy Cooperation With Power China, Energy China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, held separate meetings with Mr. Yao Huan, Vice-President of Power China and Mr. Ni Zhen Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the Energy China on the sidelines of the Third Belt & Road Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, China
During these meetings, the minister engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between Pakistan and these leading Chinese energy companies, according to a press release on Thursday.
Recalling historic visit of Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, Minister for Power conveyed Pakistan’s desire to modernize power dispatch and transmission systems, aimed at cutting lines and other losses.
At the meeting with Vice President Yao of Power China, both sides explored the possibility of establishing a state-of-the-art research and development center in Pakistan to facilitate the integration of advanced technologies and best practices into the country’s energy framework.
The minister noted that the proposed center would not only enhance operational performance but also contribute to sustainable energy solutions benefiting both Pakistan and its partners.
During the meeting with President Ni of Energy China, both sides expressed their views on the future trajectory of energy cooperation under second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including enhancing energy mix and advancement of new technologies into the power generation and dispatch systems.
Awais extended a cordial invitation to both the leaders to undertake a visit to Pakistan.
