Open Menu

Awais Leghari Invites Chinese Company To Setup Solar Manufacturing Plant In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Saturday invited the Chinese company LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. to set up solar PV manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

In a meeting with President of LONGi Green Energy Company, Zhenguo Li, the minister invited him to set up the solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Power Division here.

The minister briefed the Company’s President about the solar potential in Pakistan adding that the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix was rapidly being increased.

Mr Zhenguo Li assured his full support to promote solar energy in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Company Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

3 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

3 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

8 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

17 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

17 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

17 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan