Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh

Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Ahamd Khan Leghari met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here Thursday at the Sindh House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Ahamd Khan Leghari met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here Thursday at the Sindh House.

During the meeting they agreed to cooperate in the prevention of electricity theft, said a statement.

The Sindh Chief Minister assured full cooperation in the ongoing campaign against electricity pilferage.

The minister thanked the chief minister for his support in the national cause.

