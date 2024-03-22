Open Menu

Awais Leghari Seeks USAID Support For Pakistan's Conservation Initiatives

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Friday sought United States Agency for International Development (USAID) support for the implementation of conservation initiatives in Pakistan

During a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, the minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to clean energy. He also requested US assistance in unlocking the Green Climate Fund to prepare for impending environmental challenges.

During a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, the minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to clean energy. He also requested US assistance in unlocking the Green Climate Fund to prepare for impending environmental challenges.

The minister highlighted the key parameters of Pakistan's upcoming "Fan Replacement Program," which is set to be initiated shortly for energy conservation.

The US Ambassador expressed interest from US-based companies and the DFC in investing in renewable energy projects, aligning with Pakistan's goal to double the share of renewables in its energy mix over the next 8-10 years under Sustainable Development Goal 7.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of the upcoming Economic Dialogue in the USA and requested a strong presence from the Pakistani side.

