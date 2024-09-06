Open Menu

Awais Leghari Visits Family Of Shaheed Lnk Hasnain Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Awais Leghari visits family of Shaheed Lnk Hasnain Ali Shah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari visited the family of Shaheed (martyred) Lance Naik Hasnain Ali Shah here on Friday.

The minister prayed for elevation of the soul of martyr and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

He said Shaheed Lance Naik Hasnain Ali Shah sacrificed his life for the protection of the people and the mother land.

“Pakistan owes the blood of Lance Naik Hasnain Ali Shah and the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lance Naik Hasnain Ali Shah embraced martyrdom during operation Zarb-e- Azab in Terah Valley in 2015.

