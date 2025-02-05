Awais Qadir Shah condoles passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah has expressed condolence over passing away of the Spiritual leader of the Ismaili Community and head of Aga Khan Development Fund Prince Karim Agha Khan here on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, Sindh PA Speaker expressed grief and sorrow over Prince Aga Khan's death and paid rich tribute to Aga Khan for his services to education, healthcare and welfare sectors.

Awais Qadir Shah said he was deeply saddened to hear about passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Prince Aga Khan was a remarkable human being and a true servant of humanity, Sindh Assembly Speaker said.

He said the people of Pakistan mourn the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Awais Shah also prayed for the departed soul to be in peace and for the patience of his loved ones and followers.