Awais Qadir Shah Establishes “Young Parliamentarian Forum” Of Provincial Assembly
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has established Young Parliamentarian Forum of the provincial Assembly of Sindh.
According to a notification issued by Sindh Assembly secretariat, the Young Parliamentarian Forum will consists of 33 young members of the provinicial Assembly of Sindh.
The decision has already been taken in a meeting of the delegation of Young Parliamentarians Forum of the National Assembly with Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Monday. YPF delegation led by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar. Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was also part of the delegation.
33 members of the provincial Assembly of Sindh, Adil Altaf Unar, Nawabzada Burhan Chandio, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah, Hallar Wasan, Sheeraz Shoukat Rajpar, Paras Dero, Syed Ameer Ali Shah, Arbab Lutufullah, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Jam Khan Shoro, Muhammad Rehan Rajput, Nasir Hussain Qureshi, Khurram Karim Soomro, Arbab Amir Amanullah, Malik Sikandar Khan, Zubair Ahmed Junejo, Syed Salih Shah Jillani, Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, Aijaz Khan, Shariq Jamal, Wajid Hussain Khan, Muhammad Awais, Arslan Parwaiz, Syed Farhan Ansari, Syed Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui, Muhammad Daniyal, Sajjad Ali, Bilal Hussain Khan Jadoon, Liaquat Ali Askani and Muhammad Asif were included in the Young Parliamentarian Forum of the provincial Assembly of Sindh, notification stated.
