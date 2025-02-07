Awais Qadir Shah Participates In JCPA Regional Conference At Punjab Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah along with parliamentary delegation comprising of the provincial Assembly members, participated in the 1st Joint Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia & South-East Asia Regional Conference held at Punjab Assembly Assembly in Lahore on Friday.
The Sindh Assembly delegation includes MPA Heer Soho, MPA Dr.
Sikandar Shoro, MPA Khurram Karim Soomro, MPA Sadia Javed, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali, and MPA Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman.
According to statement issued here by Sindh Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Awais Qadir Shah extended congratulations to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan of the Punjab Assembly and his team for successfully hosting the conference.
He emphasized that such international platforms play a vital role in fostering parliamentary cooperation, exchanging experiences, and addressing shared regional challenges.
