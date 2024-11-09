Awais reveals ‘Electricity Relief Package’ for domestic, industrial consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari on Saturday unveiled the Electricity Relief Package, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for the winter season for domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Addressing the press conference on Saturday, the minister said that under the relief package, the domestic consumers would get a cheap electricity of up to Rs 26.7 per unit for their power consumption surpassing 200 units of the protected category and it would help them to save Rs11.42 to Rs 26 per unit in the three months of winter.

He said that through this package, the present government had achieved a milestone in the power sector and termed it a revolutionary step which would bring economic stability in the country. “We have initiated reforms in the power sector not only to streamline its system but to make it profitable,” he added.

He emphasized that the power sector had significant role and back bone of the country’s economy, adding that the government had fulfilled the promise made with the public.

Awais Laghari said the package would provide relief to the domestic consumers at same time, it would enhance the industrial activities in the country. He said the government was intended to continue the Electricity Relief Package for the national interest.

The minister said the under prime minister’s dynamic vision, it was the foremost priority to promote the economic activities and the power sector was contributing to economy at large, reiterated that the practical steps were being taken to streamline the power sector.

He further said the industrial sector will save 18-37 percent or Rs 5.27 to Rs 15.5 per unit under the package to help boost industrial production, growth and livelihoods. The commercial consumers will be given a 34-47 percent saving or Rs 13.46 to Rs 22.71 per unit subsidy in the package.

He said that NTDC had been divided into three companies such as Independent Marketing System, National Grid Company, and Infrastructure Management Company to complete the projects on their stipulated time.

In the past, he said that NTDC projects had delayed due to negligence and embezzlements of the authorities concerned, adding that federal cabinet had already approved these three companies which would be functional in February 2025 aims to complete power projects timely and ensure transparency in the sector to yield desirous results.

He revealed that 50 to 60 employees would work in each company by having their own Managing Director and CEO. The minister said the ministry uploaded the Dispatch Management Report on website of www.NTDC.gov.pk and this report could be seen on every month to bring transparency in the sector.