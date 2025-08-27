Open Menu

Awais Shah Chairs Meeting To Review Sindh Assembly Members’ Salaries And Allowances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the the Parliamentary Committee on Sindh Assembly members' salaries and allowances and discussed matters related to enhancement of salaries and allowances of the provincial assembly members.

The members of the Committee also shared their recommendations regarding the instant matter.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Home, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, Parliamentary Leader PTI Muhammad Shabbir, Parliamentary Leader JI Muhammad Farooq, MPAs Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Sikandar Ali Shoro, Fayaz Ali Butt, Abdul Razaq Raja, Giyanoo Mal, Muhammad Farooq Awan, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Taha Ahmed Khan, Parliamentary Leader MQM Muhammad Iftikhar Alam, MPA Sumeta Afzal Syed, and MPA Nida Khuhro.

The Secretary Provincial Assembly of Sindh G.M. Umar Farooq, Special Secretary Finance Department Saleem Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary Law Department Ali Ahmed Baloch, Senior Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Rind, and Director General Media Irfan Ahmed Memon were also present on the occasion.

