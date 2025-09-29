Open Menu

Awais Shah Grieved Over Death Of Anchor Person Imtiaz Mir

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Awais Shah grieved over death of anchor person Imtiaz Mir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist/anchor person Imtiaz Mir.

In his message, Awais Qadir Shah extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and said the demise of Imtiaz Mir has left him deeply saddened.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and elevation of his ranks in Jannat-ul- Firdus.

