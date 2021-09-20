UrduPoint.com

Awais Shah Listens Public Problems In Shikarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Awais Shah listens public problems in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Shah Monday conducted an open court (khuli kutchehry) at DC office Shikarpur and listened to the public problems.

He told the attendees that the government was committed to improving life standard of masses and in this connection, efforts had been accelerated to provide basic amenities to them and solve their genuine problems.

He said that he was a public representative and doors of his office were open to the public all the time. He said that the new wave of corona pandemic was very dangerous. Therefore, people should adopt anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) voluntarily, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Shikarpur All Government Court

Recent Stories

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

57 seconds ago
 vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed ..

Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed

9 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of F ..

Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Si ..

9 minutes ago
 EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal ..

EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal fallout

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.