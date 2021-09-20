Awais Shah listens public problems in Shikarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Shah Monday conducted an open court (khuli kutchehry) at DC office Shikarpur and listened to the public problems.

He told the attendees that the government was committed to improving life standard of masses and in this connection, efforts had been accelerated to provide basic amenities to them and solve their genuine problems.

He said that he was a public representative and doors of his office were open to the public all the time. He said that the new wave of corona pandemic was very dangerous. Therefore, people should adopt anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) voluntarily, he added.