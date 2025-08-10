- Home
- Pakistan
- Awais Shah pays tribute to members of first Constituent Assembly on its 78th anniversary
Awais Shah Pays Tribute To Members Of First Constituent Assembly On Its 78th Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the members of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on its 78th anniversary.
According to press release issues by Sindh Assembly Secretariat, the Provincial Assembly Speaker said Pakistani Parliament session was held here in Karachi on August 10, 1947 and Quaid-e-Azam was elected as its first president of the Constitution Assembly.
Awais Qadir Shah said continuity of democracy is the guarantee of development and stability.
He said transparency and reforms are being implemented to improve the performance of the House.
Shah said development is not possible without the continuity of the parliamentary system and the supremacy of constitutional institutions.
He said the Sindh Assembly continues to serve the public in the light of the Constitution and law.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025 kicks off in Kohat32 seconds ago
-
Awais Shah pays tribute to members of first Constituent Assembly on its 78th anniversary35 seconds ago
-
Hospital to launch Gynae wing on Sept 711 minutes ago
-
Two rape suspects killed in encounter11 minutes ago
-
Five killed, seven injured in Muzaffarabad accident20 minutes ago
-
ICT Police mobile station bringing services to citizens’ doorstep across Capital from Aug 11–1720 minutes ago
-
Two brothers died while bathing in drain in Bhimber20 minutes ago
-
Two brothers die under mysterious circumstances in Taunsa20 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths fake milk production unit20 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoit gang busted, recovered weapons, ammunition21 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company to be digitalized21 minutes ago
-
AJK BISE Mirpur denies rumors of office closures30 minutes ago