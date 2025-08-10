Awais Shah pays tribute to members of first Constituent Assembly on its 78th anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the members of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on its 78th anniversary.

According to press release issues by Sindh Assembly Secretariat, the Provincial Assembly Speaker said Pakistani Parliament session was held here in Karachi on August 10, 1947 and Quaid-e-Azam was elected as its first president of the Constitution Assembly.

Awais Qadir Shah said continuity of democracy is the guarantee of development and stability.

He said transparency and reforms are being implemented to improve the performance of the House.

Shah said development is not possible without the continuity of the parliamentary system and the supremacy of constitutional institutions.

He said the Sindh Assembly continues to serve the public in the light of the Constitution and law.