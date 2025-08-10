Open Menu

Awais Shah Pays Tribute To Members Of First Constituent Assembly On Its 78th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Awais Shah pays tribute to members of first Constituent Assembly on its 78th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday paid tribute to the members of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on its 78th anniversary.

According to press release issues by Sindh Assembly Secretariat, the Provincial Assembly Speaker said Pakistani Parliament session was held here in Karachi on August 10, 1947 and Quaid-e-Azam was elected as its first president of the Constitution Assembly.

Awais Qadir Shah said continuity of democracy is the guarantee of development and stability.

He said transparency and reforms are being implemented to improve the performance of the House.

Shah said development is not possible without the continuity of the parliamentary system and the supremacy of constitutional institutions.

He said the Sindh Assembly continues to serve the public in the light of the Constitution and law.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

1 hour ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

2 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

4 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

5 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan