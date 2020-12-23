UrduPoint.com
Awais Shah Stresses For Following Quaid's Teachings

Wed 23rd December 2020

Awais Shah stresses for following Quaid's teachings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah Wednesday said it was high time to follow the teachings of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah of faith, discipline and unity to convert the country into a peaceful and welfare state of the region.

Speaking with a delegation at his resident here, he said Pakistan was achieved as an independent country where Muslims could practice their religious, cultural and social life in a free and peaceful atmosphere.

Shah also congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. He congratulated the Christian brothers and sisters across the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

More Stories From Pakistan

