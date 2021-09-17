Awais Shah to hold open katchery on Sept 20

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, an open katchery will be held on September 20 in the premises of DC Office Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, an open katchery will be held on September 20 in the premises of DC Office Shikarpur.

Provincial Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah will hold the open katchery at 10:00 a.m.

People are advised to present their written applications/requests before Sindh Minister for Transport at the katchery