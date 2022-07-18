Awais Shah visits several areas during rain

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Awais Shah during the heavy rain visited several areas Saleh Patt, Pano Aqil and Sukkur on early morning Monday.

Awais Shah directed the concerned officers to immediately drain the inundated water, especially from remote areas and should address all the complaints of the local residents.

The residents appreciated Syed Awais Shah over taking appropriate measures to drain the inundated water and supervise the relief works during the rain.