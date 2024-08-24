Awais Shah visits Sweet Home Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Saturday said that Pakistani youth have a lot of potential and they are the future of the country.

It is imperative to provide better health and education facilities to the young generation, he said.

During his visit to the Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur, he said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a torch bearer and blessing for the entire universe.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly urged philanthropists to visit and support such kind of institutions.

He, on the occasion, announced a 10 lacks donation to the orphan children of Sukkur Sweet Home.