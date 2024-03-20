Awais Shah vows to provide basic facilities to people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Speaker Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah reached his constituency Saleh Putt on Wednesday where people warmly received him.

Syed Awais arrived in his constituency for the first time after assuming office, where he was garlanded with flowers and paraded around the constit­uency.

Speaking the occasion, he said the elected government under the supervision of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities to the people.

He further said that population of the country is growing by every passing hour so we will have to provide better health facilities to people in the same ratio.