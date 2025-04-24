Open Menu

Awais Terms Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty By India As Water Warfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Awais terms suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India as water warfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that suspending the Indus Water Treaty by India in haste and without regard for its consequences, amounts to water warfare.

In his statement issued by the Ministry of Power Division here, the minister said, “India’s reckless suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is an act of water warfare; a cowardly, illegal move. Every drop is ours by right, and we will defend it with full force — legally, politically, and globally”.

Recent Stories

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

18 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

18 minutes ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

48 minutes ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

47 minutes ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

47 minutes ago
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

58 minutes ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

1 hour ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

58 minutes ago
 APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

58 minutes ago
 Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan