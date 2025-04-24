Awais Terms Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty By India As Water Warfare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that suspending the Indus Water Treaty by India in haste and without regard for its consequences, amounts to water warfare.
In his statement issued by the Ministry of Power Division here, the minister said, “India’s reckless suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is an act of water warfare; a cowardly, illegal move. Every drop is ours by right, and we will defend it with full force — legally, politically, and globally”.
Recent Stories
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025
Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awais terms suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India as water warfare3 minutes ago
-
Economy on path to recovery with structural reforms: Kayani13 minutes ago
-
Global institutions recognize Pakistan’s economic reforms: Qaiser Sheikh13 minutes ago
-
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mi ..17 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail18 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu18 minutes ago
-
ECP briefs IHCBA delegation on electoral framework, achievements18 minutes ago
-
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad48 minutes ago
-
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage47 minutes ago
-
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muham ..47 minutes ago
-
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard1 hour ago
-
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta58 minutes ago