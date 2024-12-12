Awais Writes Letters To CMs For Clearing Outstanding Electricity Dues
Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari has written letters to the chief ministers of all four provinces for payment of overdue electricity bills
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari has written letters to the chief ministers of all four provinces for payment of overdue electricity bills.
Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the energy minister has already kicked off reforms to improve electricity companies and provide electricity to consumers at affordable rate, said a statement issued by the Power Division here Thursday.
Under the reforms, special attention was being given to increase financial resources, curb power theft, and ensure collection of overdue bills from consumers, it said.
The Chief Ministers have been requested to ensure the immediate payment of outstanding electricity bills, the statement said.
Sardar Awais said that due to unpaid bills, the ongoing reforms in the energy sector were being affected. Various provincial departments were neglecting the payment of electricity bills, which caused a financial burden on power companies, he added.
He said the non-payment might also cause problems in ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply.
The letter urges the chief ministers to intervene immediately. The non-payment of overdue bills is not only harming the federal government but also worsening the circular debt crisis. The federal government hoped for cooperation from the provincial governments to stabilize the energy sector, it added.
