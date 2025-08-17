Awam Express derails near Lodhran, 1 dead, several Injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At least one passenger was killed and several others were injured when four bogies of the Awam Express, traveling from Lahore to Karachi derailed near Lodhran Railway Station in wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred due to a brake failure.

A railway official informed that the malfunction caused the train to lose control, leading to the derailment of four bogies near Lodhran Railway Station and claimed one life on the spot while other several injured, media news channels

reported.

The official added that an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and to assess any possible negligence.

Rescue and security forces promptly reached the site of the accident and shifted the injured passengers to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Efforts are also made to secure the area and assist in clearing the derailed bogies.

DS Railway said that the railway track will be restored soon, and efforts are underway to clear the debris and resume train operations at the earliest possible time.