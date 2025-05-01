Open Menu

Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi Calls On Nawabzada Lashkari

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawabzada Lashkari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Awam Pakistan Party (APP)’s Convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on senior Politician, Ex, Senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani at Sarwan House Quetta on Thursday.

Other leaders of Pakistan Awam Party were present on the occasion.National and provincial politics discussed in the meeting.

Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would try to find a peaceful solution to the Balochistan issues. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assured him that he would take step for development of country and the province.

After completion of meeting, they also talked with media personnel regarding the meeting and the issues of progress of the country and Balochistan.

