UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awami Action Committee Announced To Reopen Markets, Shopping Malls, All Types Of Business From Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:07 PM

Awami Action Committee announced to reopen markets, shopping malls, all types of business from Wednesday

Gilgit Baltistan Awami Action Committee announced to reopen markets, shopping malls and all type of business without government's permission from Wednesday(6th April)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Awami Action Committee announced to reopen markets, shopping malls and all type of business without government's permission from Wednesday(6th April).

In this regard a joint meeting of traders union, hotel owners transport union, religious and political parties held in Gilgit under the umbrella of Awami Action Committee.

While talking to APP Chairman AAC Moulana Rais Ahmad and others traders said that they have rejected the unjustified and long term lockdown and announced to reopen all business activity from May 6.

They said government of Gilgit Baltistan had failed to provide relief items and cash assistance to small and effected traders, therefore, business community of the region were facing acute financial crises since March 21 when government announced to lock down the region on apprehensions of possible spread of Covid 19.

Awami Action Committee Representatives further stated that they had no way other than reopening of markets, weather government would grant permission or not.

On Wednesday all kinds of businesses including transport would start functional, committee members added.

Related Topics

Weather Business Hotel Gilgit Baltistan March April May Market All From Government

Recent Stories

PBIF calls to salvage sinking ginning sector: : Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Latvia Confirms 17 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Ris ..

3 minutes ago

Fire fighters role appreciative amid people, prope ..

3 minutes ago

Corona-virus cases at Moroccan prisons jump to 341 ..

7 minutes ago

Construction of Baltic Pipe From Denmark to Poland ..

7 minutes ago

SPI-based inflation goes up 0.72 percent

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.