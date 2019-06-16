UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awami Colony Police Arrest Four Suspected Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Awami Colony police arrest four suspected criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Awami Colony Police Station in the city's Korangi district arrested four suspected criminals -- two street criminals and two absconders.

The police also took into custody two baggers and shifted them to Edhi Home.

The suspected street criminals, identified as Kamran, son of Sharfuddin; and Shehryar, son of Anwar, were involved in stealing motorcycles, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

While the absconders were identified as Rasheed and Muhammad Ameen. One unlicensed TT pistol along with two rounds and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the street criminals.

The police have registered cases against the suspects.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Korangi Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.