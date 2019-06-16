Awami Colony police arrest four suspected criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Awami Colony Police Station in the city's Korangi district arrested four suspected criminals -- two street criminals and two absconders.

The police also took into custody two baggers and shifted them to Edhi Home.

The suspected street criminals, identified as Kamran, son of Sharfuddin; and Shehryar, son of Anwar, were involved in stealing motorcycles, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

While the absconders were identified as Rasheed and Muhammad Ameen. One unlicensed TT pistol along with two rounds and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the street criminals.

The police have registered cases against the suspects.