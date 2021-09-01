Awami Katchery duration extends

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that duration of Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchery has been extended from one day to two days to resolve maximum complaints and problems pertaining to revenue department.

Speaking at an Awami Katchery on Wednesday, he said that Awami Katchery was arranged on first working day of every month but now its duration will be for first two working days of each month. Hence, this Karchery will also be arranged at DC Complex Faisalabad on Thursday, September 2.

He said that similar Katchery will also be arranged at tehsil level and assistant commissioner will hear public complaints.

He said that 43 applicants identified their problems in revenue department on Wednesday and out of them, 24 complaints were solved on the spot while remaining applications were under process and these would be redressed within three days.

ADCR Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, ACs Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officers, Assistant Director Land Record City and the Sadar, Tehsildar, Niab Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.