Awami Muslim League (AML) to hold solidarity rally with Kashmiris on Feb 5

(@FahadShabbir)

Awami Muslim League (AML) will hold a rally and public meeting on February 5 to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Awami Muslim League (AML) will hold a rally and public meeting on February 5 to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A spokesman of AML ,Muhammad Ameen Sheikh told APP,that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar would address the meeting as Chief Guest which was scheduled to be held at Lal Havelli.

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed ,parliamentary secretary Sh Rashid Shafique and local parliamentarians would also address the meeting ,he added.