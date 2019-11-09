UrduPoint.com
Awami National Party (ANP) To Follow Rehbar Committee Decision Regarding Azadi March

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:56 PM

Awami National Party (ANP) to follow Rehbar committee decision regarding Azadi March

Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday decided to follow the decision of 'Rehbar committee' regarding Azadi March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday decided to follow the decision of 'Rehbar committee' regarding Azadi March.

A meeting held under the chair of ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan here at Wali Bagh Charsadda which was attended by Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Party Spokesperson Zahid Khan, Secretary Foreign Affairs Syed Aqil Shah, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Provincial President Sindh Shahi Syed, Punjab President Manzoor Khan, President KP Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.

According to a press release issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, the party leadership discussed the current political situations of the country and decided to follow the decision of 'Rehbar committee' in connection with Azadi March.

