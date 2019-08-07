Awami National Party seeks employment for heirs of police martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday sought employment for the children of 200 police martyrs and also to resolve their other problems

In this connection, Shagufta Malik of ANP submitted a call attention notice with the KP assembly secretariat, stating the sacrifices of KP police were not hidden from anyone but still their families were facing severe financial problems, particularly employment.

She demanded the provincial government to play role in the provision of employment for the children of martyr police.