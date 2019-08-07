UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awami National Party Seeks Employment For Heirs Of Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:43 PM

Awami National Party seeks employment for heirs of police martyrs

Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday sought employment for the children of 200 police martyrs and also to resolve their other problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday sought employment for the children of 200 police martyrs and also to resolve their other problems.

In this connection, Shagufta Malik of ANP submitted a call attention notice with the KP assembly secretariat, stating the sacrifices of KP police were not hidden from anyone but still their families were facing severe financial problems, particularly employment.

She demanded the provincial government to play role in the provision of employment for the children of martyr police.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Martyrs Shaheed From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

43 minutes ago

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian ac ..

43 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

51 minutes ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

1 hour ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.