Awami National Party Strips Off Latif Afridi Of Basic Membership

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Awami National Party provincial president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan, has abolished the basic party membership of the senior party leader, Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate for not replying the show-cause notice issued on him, said a press release issued here Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday.

It has worth to mention here that the ANP provincial president have issued notice to him on August 23, 2019 over violation of party discipline. On not submission of reply, the provincial president abolished his basic membership under Section 27 of the Chapter 3 of the constitution of the party.

