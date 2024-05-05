Awami Sculpture Garden to be set up at Nasser Bagh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is setting up an 'Awami Sculpture Garden' at historic Nasser Bagh to harmonise recreational places including gardens with culture.

A spokesman for the authority said on Sunday that under the Sculpture Garden project, different sculptures of arts would be beautifully decorated.

He said that services of renowned artists including Imran Qureshi, Resham Hussain Syed and Rasheed Rana had been acquired.

He said that sculptures would be made with clay, grass and other environment-friendly material, adding that the Sculpture Garden was part of PHA's initiative to promote culture of the country.