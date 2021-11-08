Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office against alleged occupation of party office

The hundreds of workers of Awami Tahreek here Monday staged protest sit outside main gate of Shahbaz building against alleged kidnapping of central leader Mehboob Rahojo and the occupation of party's central secretariat in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The hundreds of workers of Awami Tahreek here Monday staged protest sit outside main gate of Shahbaz building against alleged kidnapping of central leader Mehboob Rahojo and the occupation of party's central secretariat in Qasimabad.

Awami Tahreek workers led by central president Rasool Bux Khaskheli, Vice President Adv Sajjad Chandio, Noor Ahmed Katiar and others demanded for registration of FIR against Qaumi Awami Tahreek workers for occupying their party's office in Qasimabad on November 01.

Awami Tahreek workers staged sit in outside DIG office and blocked traffic for several hours and alleged that QAT chief Ayaz Latif Palejo had sent his workers to occupy Awami Tahreek office and they had kidnapped their party leader and writer Mehboob Rahojo who is still missing.

Adv Sajjad Chandio said it was responsibility of the police to register case against attackers and the kidnappers of Awami Tahreek leader Mehboob "Ruk" Rahojo and despite passage of 8 days Police had not registered case of the incident.