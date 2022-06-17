Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Council of Pakistan

The "Awami Theater Festival 2022" organized by Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi was kicked off at the ACP here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The "Awami Theater Festival 2022" organized by Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi was kicked off at the ACP here Friday.

Sindh Minister for Culture, education and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that there was no weapon bigger than culture to fight extremism. He said that cultural activities must to be promoted in order to eradicate extremism. Theater is not just a name for entertainment, it has a message, the culture department is working for the promotion of theater in Sindh, he expressed.

The Festival will present 26 theaters on a daily basis till July 7 covering various regional languages, including urdu. There will be two theaters on Sunday.