UrduPoint.com

Awami Theater Festival 2022 Kicked Off At Arts Council Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Council of Pakistan

The "Awami Theater Festival 2022" organized by Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi was kicked off at the ACP here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The "Awami Theater Festival 2022" organized by Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi was kicked off at the ACP here Friday.

Sindh Minister for Culture, education and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that there was no weapon bigger than culture to fight extremism. He said that cultural activities must to be promoted in order to eradicate extremism. Theater is not just a name for entertainment, it has a message, the culture department is working for the promotion of theater in Sindh, he expressed.

The Festival will present 26 theaters on a daily basis till July 7 covering various regional languages, including urdu. There will be two theaters on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Education July Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

PML-N only party to address problems of people, is ..

PML-N only party to address problems of people, issues of country: Salman Khan

1 minute ago
 Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag ..

Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag on budget document; unfair di ..

1 minute ago
 RPO listens 12 cops appeals

RPO listens 12 cops appeals

1 minute ago
 35,268 youth trained in high-tech trades

35,268 youth trained in high-tech trades

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.