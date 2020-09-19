UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awami Theatre Festival 2020 Kicks Off At Karachi Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Awami Theatre Festival 2020 kicks off at Karachi Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Awami Theatre Festival 2020 kicked off at Karachi Arts Council, marking the first major event since the lifting of the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Awami Theatre Festival started with the national anthem of Pakistan, said the statement released here on late Saturday night.

A play, Khala Khayalon Mein by Pervez Siddiqui, was staged during the event.

The Awami Theatre Festival was organized under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which was attended by a large number of citizens along with their families.

The festival will last till October 4, it further stated.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah appreciated Arts Council President Ahmed Shah for organizing a festival for the people of Karachi and the artist community.

"Cultural activities across the country were suspended due to corona-virus pandemic. Such festivals are a breath of fresh air in an atmosphere of fear," he said, adding that Karachi Arts Council has played a major role in promoting art.

According to the schedule, during the course of the 18-day event, a different play will be staged each day, starting from Khala Khayalon Mein by Pervez Siddiqui to Yahi Such Hai by Zakir Mastana. Catering to a wider audience, the festival will also feature plays in Sindhi, Memoni, Seraiki and Punjabi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan October 2020 Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates increases services to Bahrain with second ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA presents an exceptional simulated reality exp ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Sukuk Deal of the Year 2 ..

16 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires the International Exhibition for Na ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use ..

46 minutes ago

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.