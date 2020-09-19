Awami Theatre Festival 2020 kicks off at Karachi Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Awami Theatre Festival 2020 kicked off at Karachi Arts Council, marking the first major event since the lifting of the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Awami Theatre Festival started with the national anthem of Pakistan, said the statement released here on late Saturday night.

A play, Khala Khayalon Mein by Pervez Siddiqui, was staged during the event.

The Awami Theatre Festival was organized under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which was attended by a large number of citizens along with their families.

The festival will last till October 4, it further stated.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah appreciated Arts Council President Ahmed Shah for organizing a festival for the people of Karachi and the artist community.

"Cultural activities across the country were suspended due to corona-virus pandemic. Such festivals are a breath of fresh air in an atmosphere of fear," he said, adding that Karachi Arts Council has played a major role in promoting art.

According to the schedule, during the course of the 18-day event, a different play will be staged each day, starting from Khala Khayalon Mein by Pervez Siddiqui to Yahi Such Hai by Zakir Mastana. Catering to a wider audience, the festival will also feature plays in Sindhi, Memoni, Seraiki and Punjabi.