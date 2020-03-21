UrduPoint.com
Awan Chairs Video Conference With Provincial Information Ministers To Chalk Out Media Strategy For Coverage Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:52 PM

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was told that private media were reporting Coronavirus cases and creating “panic” in the society.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan chaired meeting of all information ministers of the country to chalk out media strategy regarding Coronavirus here on Saturday.

The media was held through a video link and was telecast on Radio Pakistan’s Official Twitter account.

All provincial information minister and advisors on media shared their suggestions with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan regarding coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with journalists in Islamabad and asked the journalists to show responsibility in fight against Coronavirus.

(More Info to Follow)

