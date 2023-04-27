UrduPoint.com

Awan Congratulates PM For Taking Vote Of Confidence

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 09:10 PM

District President of PML-N Abbottabad, Malik Mohabbat Awan Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking the vote of confidence in the National Assembly

He said the upcoming general elections belong to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that the elements that have brought destruction to Pakistan have been exposed, and the faces of the troublemakers have been unmasked.

Malik Mohabat Awan said that prior to the general elections, PML-N is organizing at the village council level.

The people are worried after seeing the dramas of Imran Khan's agitation, District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi said that the PML-N is a name of thought and ideology. Those workers who stood with the party during the tough times are the party's assets.

He said that no political party can succeed without the support of workers and we have always listened to their criticism for improvement.

