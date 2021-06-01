UrduPoint.com
Awan Criticizes Opposition For Ignoring Reform Agenda

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Awan criticizes opposition for ignoring reform agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday criticized the opposition parties for ignoring reform agenda initiated by the ruling party for improving system.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the opposition benches were reluctant to sit with the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), regarding legislation and reforms in the national institutions.

Reforms in institutions, he said would help address the issues of the common man.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, he said Nawaz Sharif should return to the country for facing corruption and money laundering cases. He said those party leaders who have committed mistakes should face punishment.

He made it clear that PTI government would never compromise on corruption cases and continue the process of accountability to eliminate the menace from the country.

